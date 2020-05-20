Security guard at Canada Post depot in Kitchener tests positive for coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

A security guard who works at a Canada Post depot in Kitchener, Ont., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Canada Post has confirmed.

In a statement, Canada Post says it was informed of the news by the security guard’s employer earlier in the week.

“On Tuesday, Canada Post informed employees at our Kitchener depot on Trillium Drive that a security guard, who works for a security company under contract with Canada Post, tested positive for COVID-19 from contact with someone outside of the workplace,” a statement from the Crown corporation read.

It says Waterloo Public Health considers the situation to be low risk.

“As a precautionary measure, a sanitization of the entire facility was completed last night,” the statement said.

“This security guard had not been in the workplace since May 8. They were non-symptomatic when they last worked. They will remain in isolation and follow the guidance of public health officials.”

Canada Post says that handling mail should not be an issue.

“With regards to questions about the mail, the World Health Organization (WHO) and Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) have assured us it is safe to handle mail, as there is a low risk of spread from products or packaging,” the company said.

In April, Global News reported on whether or not the coronavirus could be transmitted through mail.

Dr. Lukasz Kwapisz, a Houston, Texas-based gastroenterologist, said the virus can “probably live on paper surfaces for hours — not days” but says people should “wait an extra day” before opening their mail if they are concerned.

“Either way, those same rules still apply. … Wash your hands after each time you’ve touched your mail or packages. That’s still the best way to protect yourself,” he said.

— With files from Global News’ Laura Hensley