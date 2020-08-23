Man pricked by uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park: police

Send this page to someone via email

Victoria police have issued a public warning after a man was pricked by a discarded needle in Beacon Hill Park.

The park is one of several in Victoria that have seen homeless encampments develop in recent months.

Read more: Victoria police issue warning after used syringe discovered tied to handrail

Police say the man was walking along the park’s Chip Trail around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when he stepped off the trail into a dirt area and “felt a pain in his foot.”

Victoria police say a man was pricked by this needle when he stepped off a trail in Beacon Hill Park on Saturday. Victoria police

It turned out he’d been pricked by an uncapped needle, said police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man went to hospital to be checked out, where he reported the incident to police.

Earlier this month, Victoria police found a used syringe taped to a stairway railing in the park.

Last week, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said she was considering a ban on homeless encampments in the downtown core after police data showed a spike in property crime in the area in 2020.