Man pricked by uncapped needle in Beacon Hill Park: police

Victoria police have issued a public warning after a man was pricked by a discarded needle in Beacon Hill Park.
The park is one of several in Victoria that have seen homeless encampments develop in recent months.
Police say the man was walking along the park’s Chip Trail around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday when he stepped off the trail into a dirt area and “felt a pain in his foot.”
It turned out he’d been pricked by an uncapped needle, said police.
The man went to hospital to be checked out, where he reported the incident to police.
Earlier this month, Victoria police found a used syringe taped to a stairway railing in the park.
Last week, Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said she was considering a ban on homeless encampments in the downtown core after police data showed a spike in property crime in the area in 2020.
