Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Some Sask. residents without 911 service after fire at SaskTel building

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted August 23, 2020 2:12 pm
Some Saskatchewan residents are without 911 service after a SaskTel building caught on fire.
Some Saskatchewan residents are without 911 service after a SaskTel building caught on fire. Kativ / Getty Images

Residents of Spiritwood, Sask., have lost internet, phone and cell service after a fire at a SaskTel building on Sunday, the RCMP say.

The service disruption has also affected 911 service.

Read more: ‘CAREN Act’ aims to punish racist 911 callers in San Francisco

“At the moment, there is no way to reach 911 in the entire area,” said Spiritwood RCMP in a statement. “Residents in need of police services will have to drive to their local detachment.”

Trending Stories

The area without services is estimated to be from Spiritwood:

  • To the north up to Chitek Lake
  • To the south down to Rabbit Lake
  • To the east to Debden
  • To the west: unknown

Police says it’s unknown when services will be restored.

Story continues below advertisement

Spiritwood is located about 120 km west of Prince Albert.

Failed network switch blamed for 911 outage across Atlantic Canada
Failed network switch blamed for 911 outage across Atlantic Canada
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMP911SaskTelCell ServiceSpiritwood RCMPSpiritwoodDebdenRabbit Lake911 serviceChitek Lake
Flyers
More weekly flyers