Some Sask. residents without 911 service after fire at SaskTel building

Residents of Spiritwood, Sask., have lost internet, phone and cell service after a fire at a SaskTel building on Sunday, the RCMP say.

The service disruption has also affected 911 service.

“At the moment, there is no way to reach 911 in the entire area,” said Spiritwood RCMP in a statement. “Residents in need of police services will have to drive to their local detachment.”

The area without services is estimated to be from Spiritwood:

To the north up to Chitek Lake

To the south down to Rabbit Lake

To the east to Debden

To the west: unknown

Police says it’s unknown when services will be restored.

Spiritwood is located about 120 km west of Prince Albert.

