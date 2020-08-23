Possible drowning in Oka Park: search underway for missing Quebec man

Send this page to someone via email

The search continues Sunday morning, this time with the help of divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), to find a young man who may have drowned on Saturday in Lac des Deux-Montagnes, in the lower Laurentians.

The man in his 20s and a friend were on paddleboards when, for reasons not yet known, they fell into the water.

Police received a call about individuals in distress in Oka National Park at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

READ MORE: Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in neighbour’s pool near Quebec City

When they arrived at the scene, one of the two young men had been rescued by boaters, but the other went under and did not resurface.

They weren’t wearing life jackets.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Coast Guard and the fire department in the area had started a search in the evening, while patrol boats searched the shores, but to no avail.