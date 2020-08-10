Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Body of missing 4-year-old girl found in neighbour’s pool near Quebec City

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 10, 2020 8:50 am
Quebec provincial police say the four-year-old girl went missing in Shannon, Que.
Quebec provincial police say the four-year-old girl went missing in Shannon, Que. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

A four-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Shannon, near Quebec City, was found dead in a neighbour’s swimming pool.

Her body was found around 12:45 a.m., said Sgt. Marie-Michèle Moore, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ), on Monday morning.

“Maneuvers were performed on the girl’s body and she was rushed to a hospital where her death was confirmed overnight,” she said.

READ MORE: Officials urge caution as Quebec sees a spike in number of drownings

In the early hours, police were still unable to provide details surrounding the circumstances of the death. Moore said a crime scene technician, investigators and the coroner are on scene as part of the investigation.

On Sunday, police began their search for four-year-old Léa Fiset shortly after 5 p.m on Donaldson Street.

Volunteers, officers and members of the SQ’s major crimes unit were involved in the efforts to locate Léa. A Canadian Armed Forces helicopter was also used.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
