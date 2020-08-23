Ontario government reports 115 new coronavirus cases; 41,402 total cases

Send this page to someone via email

In its daily update of COVID-19 cases, the Ontario government reports 115 more people have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, the government said 41,402 have contracted COVID-19 to date. There were no new deaths reported since Saturday, leaving the total number of people dead at 2,797.

In total, 37,595 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 108 people since Saturday.

Of the 41 people in Ontario hospitals Sunday morning, 11 are in intensive care units and six people are on ventilators.

According to a summary of data published by Public Health Ontario, a bulk of the increase in cases were in people between the ages of 20 and 39.

As of Saturday, that age group represented 45 of 115 new cases. There were 13 new cases in people who are 19 or younger, 36 new cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 20 new cases between the ages of 60 and 79, and one new case in people who are 80 or older.

It was also revealed that two health-care workers and a resident in Ontario’s long-term care homes tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Public health units in Peel Region, Toronto, York Region and Windsor-Essex reported higher numbers of increases in cases compared to other regions in the province.

Of the 115 new cases in Ontario, 32 were in Peel Region, 20 were in Toronto, 10 were in York Region and 10 were in Windsor-Essex County.

