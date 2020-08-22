TV reporter ‘aggressively accosted’ by four men: Hamilton police

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are investigating after a local television reporter was allegedly accosted by four men while filming the homeless encampment near FirstOntario Centre.

Police say the CHCH reporter was gathering information for a news story on the so-called tent city in the area of York Boulevard and Park Street North around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when she was “aggressively accosted” by four male suspects.

CHCH Reporter Accosted https://t.co/3hGxf2cSZ3 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) August 22, 2020

The reporter, who has not been identified, told police that the men demanded that she hand over the SD card from her camera.

Police say the woman, who was not hurt, complied and gave the suspects the memory card.

Investigators have released a description for two of the four suspects.

Both men are described as being between the ages of 25 and 30.

Police say one of the suspects is 5’6″ tall and has a small build and a bald head, while the other has a beard.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.

The tent encampments in Hamilton have been on the rise since the coronavirus pandemic began.