New coronavirus test centre opens in North Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Residents of Metro Vancouver’s North Shore now have access to a new COVID-19 test and assessment centre.

Vancouver Coastal Health opened the new facility in the parking lot of North Vancouver’s Centennial Theatre on Lonsdale Avenue at 23rd Street on Saturday.

It came as the province looks to ramp up testing amid an ongoing surge in new COVID-19 cases.

On Friday, the number of active cases in the province hit a new record high at 824.

“British Columbia’s COVID-19 response has been about adapting and responding quickly to changing needs as the pandemic continues in our province,” Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“The new North Vancouver COVID-19 assessment centre is the second to open this week in the region and will help ensure that assessment and testing is broadly available to people experiencing symptoms, when they need it.”

1:57 Why B.C. health officials are so reliant on testing, contract tracing and self- isolation right now. Why B.C. health officials are so reliant on testing, contract tracing and self- isolation right now.

Vancouver Coastal Health opened a new test site in the City of Vancouver earlier this week.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials have also recently expanded staffing and operating hours at existing test sites across Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

The North Vancouver site will be open to drop-in visitors, however tests are not available to most people who are not displaying symptoms.

Visitors are must wear a medical mask, which will be provided and must be worn at all times on the site.

Story continues below advertisement

The site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. to both vehicle and foot traffic.