Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

New COVID-19 test site opens in Vancouver amid rising case numbers

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 4:10 pm
CDC updates official coronavirus symptom list
Do you know the symptoms of COVID-19?

Health officials are opening a new coronavirus test site in Vancouver as the number of new cases continues to surge in the region.

The COVID-19 assessment centre will be in the north parking lot of Vancouver Community College at 7 Avenue between Glen and Keith drives.

Read more: B.C. records another 83 cases of COVID-19 as upward trend continues

The centre will be open to walk-in and drive-thru patients and operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, Vancouver Coastal Health said Wednesday.

People seeking a test do not need a referral, but staff will not provide free tests for people without symptoms.

Why B.C. health officials are so reliant on testing, contract tracing and self- isolation right now.
Why B.C. health officials are so reliant on testing, contract tracing and self- isolation right now.

People who believe they need a test are advised to use the province’s self-assessment tool.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The health authority said it is also boosting operating hours for a test centre in Richmond and planning a new facility for North Vancouver in the coming weeks.

Read more: List of recent coronavirus exposures reported in B.C.

 

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

A map of test sites across B.C. is available here.

The new Vancouver test site will operate from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever
  • Chills
  • Cough or worsening of chronic cough
  • Shortness of breath
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Diarrhea
  • Loss of appetite
  • Nausea and vomiting
  • Muscle aches
While less common, symptoms can also include:
  • Stuffy nose
  • Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
  • Dizziness, confusion
  • Abdominal pain
  • Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus Testassessment centreCOVID testbc coroanvirus testvancouver coronavirus testvancouver testwhere to get a coronavirus test
Flyers
More weekly flyers