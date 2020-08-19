New COVID-19 test site opens in Vancouver amid rising case numbers

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials are opening a new coronavirus test site in Vancouver as the number of new cases continues to surge in the region.

The COVID-19 assessment centre will be in the north parking lot of Vancouver Community College at 7 Avenue between Glen and Keith drives.

The centre will be open to walk-in and drive-thru patients and operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, Vancouver Coastal Health said Wednesday.

People seeking a test do not need a referral, but staff will not provide free tests for people without symptoms.

People who believe they need a test are advised to use the province’s self-assessment tool.

The health authority said it is also boosting operating hours for a test centre in Richmond and planning a new facility for North Vancouver in the coming weeks.

A map of test sites across B.C. is available here.

The new Vancouver test site will operate from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever

Chills

Cough or worsening of chronic cough

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Runny nose

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Headache

Fatigue

Diarrhea

Loss of appetite

Nausea and vomiting

Muscle aches

While less common, symptoms can also include:

Stuffy nose

Conjunctivitis (pink eye)

Dizziness, confusion

Abdominal pain

Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.