New COVID-19 test site opens in Vancouver amid rising case numbers

Health officials are opening a new coronavirus test site in Vancouver as the number of new cases continues to surge in the region.
The COVID-19 assessment centre will be in the north parking lot of Vancouver Community College at 7 Avenue between Glen and Keith drives.
The centre will be open to walk-in and drive-thru patients and operate on a first-come, first-serve basis, Vancouver Coastal Health said Wednesday.
People seeking a test do not need a referral, but staff will not provide free tests for people without symptoms.
People who believe they need a test are advised to use the province’s self-assessment tool.
The health authority said it is also boosting operating hours for a test centre in Richmond and planning a new facility for North Vancouver in the coming weeks.
A map of test sites across B.C. is available here.
The new Vancouver test site will operate from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever
- Chills
- Cough or worsening of chronic cough
- Shortness of breath
- Sore throat
- Runny nose
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Loss of appetite
- Nausea and vomiting
- Muscle aches
- Stuffy nose
- Conjunctivitis (pink eye)
- Dizziness, confusion
- Abdominal pain
- Skin rashes or discoloration of fingers or toes.
