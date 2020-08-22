Ontario reports 108 new coronavirus cases, 1 death; total cases at 41,287

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 108 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the provincial total to 41,287.

Saturday’s case count is a slight decrease from Friday’s count which was an overestimation in cases as a result of missing data from 11 public health units due to a system glitch in Thursday’s report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,797 as one new death was reported.

Meanwhile, 37,487 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 90 from the previous day.

Saturday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Toronto and Peel Region, each with 25 new cases, and Ottawa added 14 cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

“Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

Today, Ontario is reporting 108 cases of #COVID19, a 0.3% increase as the province processed nearly 29,000 tests. Locally, 27 of Ontario’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 of them reporting no new cases at all. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 22, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

19,325 people are male — an increase of 44 cases.

21,667 people are female — an increase of 62 cases.

2,612 people are 19 and under — an increase of 16 cases.

12,858 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 44 cases.

12,332 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 37 cases.

7,406 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 11 cases.

6,074 people are 80 and over — an increase of one case.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,739,574 tests for the virus so far. This is up 28,656 tests from the previous day. There are 17,965 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 40 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (up by five from the previous day), with 13 patients in an intensive care unit (unchanged) and seven patients in ICUs on a ventilator (unchanged).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Saturday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Friday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Friday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day. There are seven current outbreaks in homes, down by five. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently three active cases among long-term care residents and 18 active cases among staff.

