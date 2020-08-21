Ontario reports 131 new coronavirus cases, some missing data from Thursday included

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 131 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 41,179.

Friday’s case count is higher as a result of missing data from 11 public health units due to a system glitch that were not available for Thursday’s report and were then included for Friday’s report.

“Because of the data gap yesterday, today’s number is an overestimation of daily counts,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

The death toll in the province has risen to 2,796 as three more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 37,397 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, which is 90 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 106 from the previous day.

Friday’s provincial report indicates the majority of new cases came from Ottawa with 37 cases, Toronto with 25 new cases and Peel Region added 21 more cases.

All other public health units across Ontario reported zero or fewer than 10 new cases.

Yesterday, the province processed over 28,000 #COVID19 tests. Hospitalizations remain stable as ICU admissions and vented patients both declined. As always, today’s numbers will be available at 10:30 a.m. at https://t.co/ypmgZbVRvn — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) August 21, 2020

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

19,281 people are male — an increase of 77 cases.

21,605 people are female — an increase of 53 cases.

2,596 people are 19 and under — an increase of 21 cases.

12,814 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 64 cases.

12,295 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 26 cases.

7,395 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 14 cases.

6,073 people are 80 and over — an increase of four cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Ontario has completed 2,710,918 tests so far for the virus. This is up 28,073 tests from the previous day. There are 19,941 people currently under investigation awaiting test results.

Ontario has 35 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 (unchanged from the previous day), with 13 patients in an intensive care unit (down by two) and seven patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by one).

The province notes that the number of cases publicly reported by the province each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available.

The newly reported numbers for Friday’s report are valid as of 2 p.m. Thursday for Toronto, Ottawa and Middlesex-London public health units, and 4 p.m. Thursday for the rest of the province.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,847 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which remains unchanged from the previous day. There are 11 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

The ministry also indicated there are currently four active cases among long-term care residents and 23 active cases among staff.

