Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

New Brunswick’s provincial election campaign enters first weekend

By Staff The Canadian Press
A voter sits behind a voting screen while marking their vote during the New Brunswick provincial election in Dieppe, N.B. on Monday, September 24, 2018.
A voter sits behind a voting screen while marking their vote during the New Brunswick provincial election in Dieppe, N.B. on Monday, September 24, 2018. The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese

FREDERICTON – The leaders of the Liberal and Progressive Conservative parties are in opposite corners of New Brunswick Saturday to start the first weekend of the provincial election campaign.

Liberal leader Kevin Vickers will be in Miramichi, in the northeast, while Tory leader Blaine Higgs will be in St. Croix, in the southwestern corner of the province, near the U.S. border.

Read more: All our New Brunswick election 2020 coverage

This week Vickers promised to spend millions of dollars more on agriculture, fisheries and tourism, while Higgs pledged little new money, telling voters he would stick to projects outlined in his government’s March budget.

Trending Stories

The Liberals, Tories and Green leaders say they expect to field candidates in all 49 ridings.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the People’s Alliance had 21 nominated candidates but said they hoped to have at least 30 people in place by the Aug. 28 nomination deadline.

No party leaders plan on closing ER facilities in rural areas
No party leaders plan on closing ER facilities in rural areas

The New Democrats wouldn’t say how many candidates they plan on fielding ahead of the Sept. 14 vote.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ElectionBlaine HiggsNew Brunswick PoliticsDavid CoonNew Brunswick ElectionKris AustinKevin VickersNew Brunswick Election 2020New Brunswick RidingsSt-Croix
Flyers
More weekly flyers