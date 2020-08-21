Menu

Canada

No charges laid in Amber Alert issued for 4-year-old girl: Saskatoon police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Saskatoon police Supt. Randy Huisman speaks to the media after an Amber Alert issued for a missing girl on Aug. 19. 2020, was ended after the four-year-old was found safe.
Saskatoon police Supt. Randy Huisman speaks to the media after an Amber Alert issued for a missing girl on Aug. 19. 2020, was ended after the four-year-old was found safe. File/ Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service says it found no evidence of criminal activity in its investigation into the disappearance of a four-year-old girl earlier this week.

Police say no charges are being laid despite issuing an Amber Alert after the girl went missing from her home on Devonshire Crescent on Wednesday.

The girl was located shortly after the alert sounded, at a home on 20th Street.

The investigation found the child’s mother believed her to be in the care of a friend. When she learned the child was not with the friend, she began searching for her daughter before alerting police.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the woman who had the child called police right away when she heard of the Amber Alert, saying she was with her.

The woman told police she took the child from the Devonshire home after a fight broke out inside, police say.

Police say they are not entirely sure why the woman kept the child for an extended period of time.

The Ministry of Social Services was alerted by police upon locating the girl. SPS Victim’s Services will provide support to the family if needed.

Police say they will not be providing any further details into the situation in consideration of the privacy of those involved.

