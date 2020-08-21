Menu

Health

Active COVID-19 cases in B.C. hit new high at 824

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 6:49 pm
Update on number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. on Friday, Aug. 21.
Active cases of COVID-19 set a new record in B.C. on Friday, climbing to 824.

Health officials also reported 90 new cases of the virus and two new deaths. Both were in the Fraser Health region.

Read more: B.C. records 200th coronavirus death, 80 new cases

Story continues below advertisement

Thirteen people were in hospital with COVID-19, with five of those in critical care.

The number of people in self-isolation due to potential exposure also went up — from 2,574 to 2,594.

About 79 per cent of B.C.’s 4,915 total cases have recovered.

Read more: $2,000 fines to be issued to enforce B.C. COVID-19 public health rules

Earlier Friday, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth issued new powers to police and other enforcement officers to issue fines to people hosting or attending gatherings of 50 or more.

Event hosts and property owners could face financial penalties of $2,000, while people who are belligerent or refuse to disperse when asked to do so can be fined $200.

