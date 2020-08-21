Menu

Health

Coronavirus: 1 new case for Peterborough area; active cases increase to 3

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 5:02 pm
Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday.
Peterborough Public Health reports one new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday. MikeSaran via Getty Images

Peterborough Public Health reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday.

The health unit now has 102 cases with just three active cases for its jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The health unit also reported 23,850 people have been tested for the virus to date.

Read more: Trudeau, Ford unveil deal to produce N95 masks at 3M plant in Brockville, Ont.

The pandemic has claimed the lives of two Peterborough residents, with both deaths occurring in April.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

