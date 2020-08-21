Bilbo Waggins finds forever home after lengthy recovery: NS SPCA

Send this page to someone via email

A malnourished dog who was covered in sores and was so emaciated that his ribs were poking out is now in the care of a “loving family,” according to the Nova Scotia SPCA.

Bilbo Waggins, a boxer, was found running loose by an SPCA enforcement officer on June 25.

“He was nothing more than skin and bones,” read a Facebook post from the NS SPCA that solicited donations for Bilbo Waggins on July 15. “As a direct result of Bilbo’s poor physical condition and a pending investigation, he was seized and rushed in for emergency veterinary care.”

Despite male boxers typically weighing 70 pounds, Bilbo Waggins weighed less than 30 pounds at the time he was found.

“When dogs are this emaciated their organs begin to shut down. Our veterinary team wasn’t sure he would survive the weekend,” read the post.

But the dog has made a fantastic recovery and on Aug. 4, the NS SPCA medically cleared him for adoption.

A little more than a week later Bilbo Waggins was adopted after a flood of interest.

Andrew, who is Bilbo Waggins’ new “fur-parent,” told the SPCA that the dog is “quite affectionate and really loves people.”

“He is a fast learner. He slept really well and when he woke up, we went for a one-hour walk into the forest where we began to work on recalling. Later tonight, we’re heading to the beach for our first swim!” Andrew told the SPCA.

For those who want to follow along in Bilbo Waggins’ new adventure, the SPCA said that the dog will have an Instagram account launching this weekend.

The SPCA says Bilbo Waggins was found malnourished and half the size he is supposed to be. Nova Scotia SPCA/Facebook

The dog’s former owners, Yarmouth residents Jennifer Hurlburt, 36, and Matthew Hart, 34, were issued a seizure notice by the SPCA and charged under the Animal Protection Act of Nova Scotia for permitting an animal to be in distress.

Hurlburt and Hart are both scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Sept. 15.

The Nova Scotia SPCA says they have a zero-tolerance policy for animal cruelty and urge anyone to report acts of animal cruelty by contacting the SPCA’s confidential toll-free line at 1-888-703-7722.