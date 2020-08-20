One person killed, another seriously injured in Stoney Trail crash

One person died and another was left in serious condition after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary on Thursday afternoon.
Calgary police said the crash happened at Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard N.E at around 3:45 p.m.
“The vehicle lost control on the ramp from McKnight Boulevard, failed to negotiate the bend, left the road… the vehicle rolled,” acting Sgt. Kevin Cullen said.
“The driver was ejected, declared deceased at the scene — 24-year-old male.”
Cullen said a 30-year-old passenger of the vehicle was taken to Foothills Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said drugs or alcohol were not believed to factors in the crash.
The collision reconstruction unit was on scene for several hours.
Calgary couple credits off-duty firefighter for saving son from burning home
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments