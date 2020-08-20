Menu

One person killed, another seriously injured in Stoney Trail crash

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 11:22 pm
1 person dead, another injured after crash near Stoney Trail and McKnight Blvd
WATCH ABOVE: Calgary police are investigating after a serious crash left one person dead and sent another to hospital near Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard. Christa Dao reports.

One person died and another was left in serious condition after a single-vehicle collision in northeast Calgary on Thursday afternoon.

Calgary police said the crash happened at Stoney Trail and McKnight Boulevard N.E at around 3:45 p.m.

Read more: Man dead after motorcycle crash on Stoney Trail in Calgary

“The vehicle lost control on the ramp from McKnight Boulevard, failed to negotiate the bend, left the road… the vehicle rolled,” acting Sgt. Kevin Cullen said.

“The driver was ejected, declared deceased at the scene — 24-year-old male.”

Cullen said a 30-year-old passenger of the vehicle was taken to Foothills Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 25-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail

Police said drugs or alcohol were not believed to factors in the crash.

The collision reconstruction unit was on scene for several hours.

