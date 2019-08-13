Crash on Stoney Trail sends 5 people to hospital, 2 in critical condition

Police are investigating a crash on Calgary’s ring road Monday night that sent five people to hospital.

AHS told Global News that of the people transported to hospital, two were in critical condition, two were in stable condition and one was taken for precautionary reasons.

STONEY & 52 ST – Update from @AHS_media 2 patients critical, 2 patients stable (one was downgraded from critical) and 1 taken to hospital as a precaution. All of them adults #yyc @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/UBPFw1QYDy — Michael King (@MKingGlobal) August 13, 2019

Emergency crews were called to a crash on westbound Stoney Trail, just past 52 Street S.E. The crash involved a truck and a car. One vehicle could be seen lying upside down on the side of the road.

Police asked drivers to avoid the area and said they would provide an update once more information becomes available.

We are asking drivers to avoid the area of Stoney Trail and 52 St SE. Our Patrol and Traffic members are investigating a serious traffic collision and rollover. We will update more when more information is available. #YYC #YYCTraffic — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) August 13, 2019

Four of the crash victims who were in a truck were taken to Foothills Medical Centre and one person who was in a car was taken to South Health Campus. All the crash victims are adults, Calgary EMS said.

Police said they are looking into whether alcohol, speed and road conditions may have played a role in the crash.