1 person suffers serious injuries in Stoney Trail semi rollover

Calgary EMS say one person was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning after a semi-trailer rolled over on Stoney Trail.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northwest near Symons Valley Road at around 10:30 a.m.

According to EMS, three people were in the semi-trailer at the time of the rollover, one of whom was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition with a potentially life-altering injury.

The two other people from the semi-trailer didn’t require transportation to hospital, EMS said.

Calgary firefighters respond to a rollover on Stoney Trail Northwest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Global News / Tom Reynolds

A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department is crediting a high-tension cable divider between eastbound and westbound lanes of Stoney Trail for preventing the semi from potentially rolling into oncoming traffic.

At this time it’s unknown if speed or alcohol are potential factors in the incident.