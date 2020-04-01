Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 person suffers serious injuries in Stoney Trail semi rollover

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted April 1, 2020 2:12 pm
Calgary firefighters respond to a rollover on Stoney Trail Northwest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Calgary firefighters respond to a rollover on Stoney Trail Northwest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds

Calgary EMS say one person was rushed to hospital on Wednesday morning after a semi-trailer rolled over on Stoney Trail.

A spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the westbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northwest near Symons Valley Road at around 10:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Person in potentially life-threatening condition after landlord-tenant dispute sparks Calgary collision

According to EMS, three people were in the semi-trailer at the time of the rollover, one of whom was transported to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition with a potentially life-altering injury.

The two other people from the semi-trailer didn’t require transportation to hospital, EMS said.

Calgary firefighters respond to a rollover on Stoney Trail Northwest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Calgary firefighters respond to a rollover on Stoney Trail Northwest on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 Global News / Tom Reynolds

A spokesperson for the Calgary Fire Department is crediting a high-tension cable divider between eastbound and westbound lanes of Stoney Trail for preventing the semi from potentially rolling into oncoming traffic.

Story continues below advertisement

At this time it’s unknown if speed or alcohol are potential factors in the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashCalgary fire departmentCalgary TrafficEMSRolloverCalgary EMSStoney TrailStoney Trail crashCalgary rolloverStoney Trail rollover
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.