Woman in life-threatening condition after being hit by semi-truck on Calgary’s Stoney Trail

A woman is in life-threatening condition after being hit by a semi-truck in Calgary on Saturday, according to police.

Emergency crews responded to the scene at Stoney Trail and 114 Avenue S.E. after 12:40 p.m.

Witnesses told police there was a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the road and it looked as though a woman was trying to cross the highway.

Police said the transport truck slammed on the brakes and skidded over several lanes, hitting the woman.

She was taken to Foothills Medical Centre in life-threatening condition, EMS said.

Police are investigating.

As of 2:30 p.m., the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail between Glenmore Trail and 114 were closed.