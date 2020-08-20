Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Critics call spending on Alberta wilderness area inadequate, ‘symbolic gesture’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2020 3:21 pm
Improper food disposal in Alberta parks a danger to wildlife and humans
WATCH (July 24): Jay Honeyman from Alberta Parks joins Global News Morning Calgary live via Skype to discuss how an increase in food garbage in the parks is creating a danger for both humans and wildlife.

The Alberta government says it will spend more than $1 million to upgrade facilities in the province’s west-central backcountry that has experienced a huge increase in usage.

Critics say the money is inadequate to cope with tens of thousands of random campers in the Bighorn region every weekend, who often leave garbage, damaged sites and human waste behind.

Read more: Alberta backcountry being overused by campers who cut trees, leave garbage and trespass: report

The Bighorn region’s almost 5,000 square kilometres hold lakes, mountains, streams and forests and stretch from the community of Nordegg to the Jasper-Banff Highway.

Alberta Parks officials see increase in rescues in 2020
Alberta Parks officials see increase in rescues in 2020

Late Wednesday, Environment Minister Jason Nixon announced spending for outhouses, trail improvements and safety measures.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Marlin Schmidt, parks critic for the Opposition New Democrats, welcomes the announcement, but calls it a symbolic gesture in comparison to what’s required.

Read more: Bighorn Country parks proposal will not go ahead: Alberta environment minister

Schmidt notes the previous NDP government had proposed a provincial park for the area that included $40 million in infrastructure improvements.

Local outfitter Lorne Hindbo, who sits on a provincial supervisory committee for the Bighorn, says pressure on the area isn’t likely to let up and facilities will need to be improved and expanded.

8 new park proposed for Bighorn Country area of Rocky Mountains
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Flyers
More weekly flyers