Global News at Noon Edmonton January 11 2019 2:13pm 11:56 Premier Rachel Notley talks oil, Bighorn parks controversy, upcoming election Alberta Premier Rachel Notley joined Global News in studio on Friday. In an interview with Jennifer Crosby, the premier talks about outrage in the oil sector. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4838890/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/4838890/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?