Spectators allowed at Montreal Impact games at Saputo Stadium again

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal Impact announced on Thursday its home stadium will be reopened to spectators as of next week.

The Major League Soccer team will carry on with the season at Saputo Stadium thanks to the easing of Quebec public health restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

No more than 250 people will be allowed in the stadium, as per government orders.

The news marks the first professional sport to resume activities in front of spectators in Canada, according to the Impact’s press release.

“We would have liked to return to the stadium with full capacity, but the persisting situation has dictated otherwise,” said Kevin Gilmore, president and CEO of the Montreal Impact, in a statement.

“Taking that into consideration while also consulting public authorities, we have made a commitment to being one of the safest forms of entertainment in Montreal, because we want our supporters to feel comfortable being here.”

Story continues below advertisement

New sanitary measures will be put in place in order to help avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Montreal Impact allowed to resume full team workouts at training centre

Fans hoping to attend a game should be aware that the same rules apply at the stadium as they do in malls, restaurants and other public places.

Persons who don’t live together must respect a two-metre distance, masks are mandatory for spectators aged 10 and up, protective panels and gear will surround food stands and sanitization stations will be placed around the stadium.

Cash transactions will not be accepted and temperature checks will be conducted upon entry.

The Montreal Impact is also offering a few live broadcasts of games at the Royalmount Drive-In Theatre on Aug. 28, Sept. 1 and Sept. 9.

The first game at Saputo Stadium will be versus the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Aug. 25, at 8 p.m.

5:15 Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair wants you to eat burgers for a good cause Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair wants you to eat burgers for a good cause