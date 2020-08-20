Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Environment

Evacuation alert rescinded for B.C.’s Solomon Mountain wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Helicopter crews near the community of Beaverdell.
Helicopter crews near the community of Beaverdell. Global News

The Solomon Mountain wildfire burning near Beaverdell, south of Kelowna, B.C., is now considered held and the evacuation alert for 44 properties has been rescinded.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said Thursday morning the fire had subsided and is listed at 17.5 hectares.

Read more: Evacuation alerts ended near Solomon Mountain wildfire east of Penticton, B.C.

The blaze, which is one of three burning in the area, is suspected to have been caused by lightning.

The regional district said crews are continuing to work to stop the fire from spreading.

Three new fires sparked near Beaverdell
Three new fires sparked near Beaverdell

Meanwhile, the nearby 60-hectare Carmi Creek fire is still listed as out of control, though no structures are being threatened.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada is forecasting slightly cooler temperatures, plus a chance of rain, for Thursday and Friday.

The weather agency called for highs of 29 for the area, and lows of 11-15 degrees, with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Thursday and 70 per cent on Friday.

Evacuation orders, alerts continue in effect for Christie Mountain wildfire
Evacuation orders, alerts continue in effect for Christie Mountain wildfire
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WildfireBC WildfireBC Wildfire Serviceevacuation alertBoundary RegionRDKBbeaverdellRegional District Kootenay BoundarySolomon Mountain wildfire
Flyers
More weekly flyers