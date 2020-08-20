Evacuation alert rescinded for B.C.’s Solomon Mountain wildfire

The Solomon Mountain wildfire burning near Beaverdell, south of Kelowna, B.C., is now considered held and the evacuation alert for 44 properties has been rescinded.
The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary said Thursday morning the fire had subsided and is listed at 17.5 hectares.
The blaze, which is one of three burning in the area, is suspected to have been caused by lightning.
The regional district said crews are continuing to work to stop the fire from spreading.
Meanwhile, the nearby 60-hectare Carmi Creek fire is still listed as out of control, though no structures are being threatened.
Environment Canada is forecasting slightly cooler temperatures, plus a chance of rain, for Thursday and Friday.
The weather agency called for highs of 29 for the area, and lows of 11-15 degrees, with a 30 per cent chance of showers on Thursday and 70 per cent on Friday.
