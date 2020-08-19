Solomon Mountain wildfire east of Penticton, B.C., prompts evacuation alert

Send this page to someone via email

More than 100 people who live east of Penticton, B.C., are now under evacuation alert after a pair of wildfires along Highway 33.

The Solomon Mountain wildfires is burning four kilometers north of Beaverdell and is considered to be 17.5 hectares in size.

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary has issued an evacuation alert for 44 properties and residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

Meanwhile, the Mount Christie wildfire in the South Okanagan is threatening thousands of properties in the area.

The fire is on the east side of Skaha Lake, between Penticton and Okanagan Falls.

It is an estimated 1,000 ha in size and is located around 6 km north of Okanagan Falls.