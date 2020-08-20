New Brunswick to provide update on return-to-school plan amid coronavirus

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is set to provide an update on its 2020-21 return-to-school plan on Thursday.

According to the province, the topics include testing, vulnerable students and transportation.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy said in a tweet that education briefings will take place every Tuesday and Thursday to keep the public informed and to answer their questions.

He will not be involved as a result of the provincial election.

The briefings will include deputy ministers, provincial chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell and other experts.

Dramatic changes are coming to New Brunswick’s education system as it anticipates the novel coronavirus pandemic will persist well into the 2020-21 school year.

On Aug. 13, the province released a document providing more details of what parents and students need to know before returning to school in September.

“From providing guidance on prevention measures to managing an outbreak, Public Health will be with our students, families, educators and school staff every step of the way,” Russell said at a briefing.

Thursday’s briefing is scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

