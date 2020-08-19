3 taken to trauma centre following reported North York shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Officials say three people have been taken to a trauma centre after reports of a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, south of Steeles Avenue, at 7:50 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported three people to a trauma centre, but didn’t provide further information.

Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene and added that the investigation is “very active.”

Shooting**update**

Shoreham Crt & Jane St

-multiple police units on scene

-shell casings have been located

– no update on number of people injured or extent of injuries

-investigation is very active and will take time

GO1561477

^mf — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 20, 2020

