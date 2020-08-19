3 taken to trauma centre following reported North York shooting

Officials say three people have been taken to a trauma centre after reports of a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.
Police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, south of Steeles Avenue, at 7:50 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said they transported three people to a trauma centre, but didn’t provide further information.
Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene and added that the investigation is “very active.”
Toronto Police Services Board approves body-worn cameras
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments