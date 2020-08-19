Menu

Crime

3 taken to trauma centre following reported North York shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 9:16 pm
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive Wednesday evening.
Police at the scene of a shooting in the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive Wednesday evening. Global News

Officials say three people have been taken to a trauma centre after reports of a shooting in North York Wednesday evening.

Police said they were called to the area of Jane Street and Shoreham Drive, south of Steeles Avenue, at 7:50 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said they transported three people to a trauma centre, but didn’t provide further information.

Police said multiple shell casings were found at the scene and added that the investigation is “very active.”

Toronto Police Services Board approves body-worn cameras
Toronto Police Services Board approves body-worn cameras

 

