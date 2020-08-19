3 men found dead in Mississauga condo, Peel police say

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say three men were found dead in a condo unit in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Officers said they were called to a building in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway at 1:33 p.m.

Police said the call was from someone saying their friend wasn’t waking up. Three men were found dead when emergency crews arrived.

Alcohol or drugs could possibly be involved, police said.

There was reportedly a gathering happening at the time of the incident.

The coroner was called to the scene to determine the cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

SUSPICIOUS DEATH:

– Area of Burnhamthorpe Rd/Confederation Py in #Mississauga

– Three adult men located deceased in a unit of a condo building

– Awaiting the coroner to attend to determine cause of death

– No further info available

– Call received at 1:33 p.m.

– PR20-0265106 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 19, 2020