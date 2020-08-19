Menu

Canada

3 men found dead in Mississauga condo, Peel police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said they were called to the scene at 1:33 p.m.
Police said they were called to the scene at 1:33 p.m. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Peel Regional Police say three men were found dead in a condo unit in Mississauga on Wednesday.

Officers said they were called to a building in the area of Burnhamthorpe Road and Confederation Parkway at 1:33 p.m.

Police said the call was from someone saying their friend wasn’t waking up. Three men were found dead when emergency crews arrived.

Man suffers 'serious, life-altering' injury after paintball attack in Mississauga: police

Alcohol or drugs could possibly be involved, police said.

There was reportedly a gathering happening at the time of the incident.

The coroner was called to the scene to determine the cause of death.

