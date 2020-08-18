Man suffers ‘serious, life-altering’ injury after paintball attack in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has a “serious, life-threatening” injury after someone shot a paintball gun at him from a moving vehicle in Mississauga.

Police said the victim was walking near the intersection of Monica Drive and Lockington Crescent, east of Goreway Drive and north of Morning Star Drive, sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Sunday when “unknown persons” fired multiple paintball rounds at the man.

“As a result of the assault, the victim sustained a serious, life-altering injury,” a statement issued Tuesday evening said.

Officers said they’re looking to speak with anyone who may have the target of a similar incident, or might have information or video relating to what happened on Sunday.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Unprovoked Assault with a Weapon Leaves Victim with Signifcant Injury – https://t.co/6g0J8z4tWt — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 19, 2020