Crime

Man suffers ‘serious, life-altering’ injury after paintball attack in Mississauga: police

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 11:45 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has a “serious, life-threatening” injury after someone shot a paintball gun at him from a moving vehicle in Mississauga.

Police said the victim was walking near the intersection of Monica Drive and Lockington Crescent, east of Goreway Drive and north of Morning Star Drive, sometime between 10:30 and 11 p.m. on Sunday when “unknown persons” fired multiple paintball rounds at the man.

“As a result of the assault, the victim sustained a serious, life-altering injury,” a statement issued Tuesday evening said.

READ MORE: Hamilton police release photos of suspect vehicle after teen suffers eye injury in paintball attack

Officers said they’re looking to speak with anyone who may have the target of a similar incident, or might have information or video relating to what happened on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

