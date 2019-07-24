Teen ‘physically assaulted’ in overnight paintball attack on Hamilton’s Mountain: police

A reported assault involving paintball pellets took place on the Mountain overnight, sending a 15-year-old boy to hospital, according to police.

Investigators say the incident occurred in the area of Concession and Upper Wentworth streets at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a group of young people were walking in the area “when they were struck with paintball pellets, and one of the males in the group was physically assaulted.”

Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson Dave Thompson says the boy was not only hit by the pellets but suffered “injury to the face and eye, serious but stable, from what appears to be a paintball gun.”

Thompson added: “He also had some blunt-force trauma — like kicked and punched to his torso.”

Detectives believe a grey car with two black stripes, possibly a Dodge, may be involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can call Hamilton police at 905-546-3851 or 905-546-8965.