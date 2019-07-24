Hamilton man dead after motorcycle crash on Industrial Drive

A 25-year-old Hamilton man is dead after a motorcycle crash occurred overnight in the city’s east end.

Paramedics say they got a call to Industrial Drive and Gage Avenue at around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

When both police and paramedics arrived, they reportedly discovered a man with fatal injuries.

“He was transported by paramedics to the hospital in critical condition with significant injuries,” Hamilton Paramedic Service spokesperson Dave Thompson told Global News. “He was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

Hamilton police reconstruction teams believe the black 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle was travelling westbound and attempted to exit the road when it collided with a rock face along the north side of Industrial Drive.

Police believe a “high rate of speed” was a factor in the crash.