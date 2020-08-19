Severe thunderstorm system threatens southwest Manitoba, warning in effect

Send this page to someone via email

A threatening weather system moving across southwest Manitoba temporarily prompted a pair of tornado warnings from Environment Canada Wednesday evening.

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for the Municipality of Russell Binscarth at 6 p.m. Wednesday, saying a severe thunderstorm passing through the area could possibly produce a tornado.

About a half-hour later the warning was extended to include the area of Minnedosa and Riding Mountain National Park, however, both were reduced to a severe thunderstorm warning not long after.

As of 7:00 p.m., only the severe thunderstorm warning for Minnedosa and Riding Mountain remained.

The alerts, which included Dauphin, Russel, Roblin, Prairie View Municipality and the RM of Ellice-Archie, also say large hail, strong winds, and intense rainfall are all possible.

Story continues below advertisement

The thunderstorm is moving east-southeast at 30 km/h.

Anyone in the area is advised to take cover immediately if they hear or see a roaring sound, funnel cloud, swirling or flying debris, or otherwise threatening weather.

Severe weather can be reported to Environment Canada by emailing MBstorm@canada.ca or via tweet with the hashtag #MBStorm.

1:53 Manitoba community mourns 2 teens killed in tornado Manitoba community mourns 2 teens killed in tornado