Edmonton Catholic online students to start classes September 8

Edmonton Catholic students who have opted for online instruction this fall will not start classes until after the September long weekend.

Edmonton Catholic Schools spokesperson Lori Nagy confirmed Wednesday that the first day of instruction for online learners will be Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020.

The Catholic school division is finalizing its online learning plans and said it will share more information with parents and students once student numbers are finalized.

The deadline to submit your choice for online or in-person learning has been extended until Aug. 28, 2020.

The Catholic board has also decided on staggered entry for Kindergarten to Grade 9 students. In-person classes will start on either Sept. 2 or 3, with each school to decide its own re-entry plan.

Those re-entry plans will be posted on individual school websites on Monday, Aug. 24.

Nagy said the first couple of days in school will focus on student training and making sure everyone is comfortable. It will be up to each school to decide if there will be any instruction during the staggered re-entry.

There will be no school for students on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Staff will be attending a development day.

Edmonton Public Schools will be releasing its online learning plan on its website, Wednesday afternoon.

