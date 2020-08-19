Quebec reports 64 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

In Quebec, authorities reported 64 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday and two additional deaths from earlier in the month.

The province has seen 61,316 cases since the pandemic first bore down in March.

The death toll stands at 5,729, the highest in Canada. Authorities say the two additional deaths recorded Wednesday occurred from Aug. 12 to 17.

Quebec’s death toll represents more than half of the country’s victims who have died as a result of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, to date.

There is one more patient in hospital, for a total of 146. Of them, 26 patients are in intensive care, a decrease of one from the previous day.

The most recent testing information that is available, which dates from Monday, shows 12,661 tests were administered. The province’s daily testing goal is 14,000.

Health Minister Christian Dubé was cautious about the declining number of new cases Tuesday while outlining the province’s plan to bolster the health network for a resurgence in infections. He said the “period of calm” was not a sign the pandemic is over.

“The virus is here,” he told reporters. “So what I think we are is somewhere between a first and second wave but we’re controlling it right now.”

— With files from the Canadian Press