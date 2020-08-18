Quebec health minister to outline details for preparation of second coronavirus wave

Send this page to someone via email

The Quebec government is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the province’s plan for a potential second wave of the novel coronavirus.

Health Minister Christian Dubé, Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais, and Lionel Carmant, junior health minister, will speak at 11 a.m. in Quebec City. They will be joined by Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health.

They are set to unveil an “important announcement” on the preparation of the province’s health network in the event of a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Quebec invests $20M to help students catch up as they head back to school

Quebec continues to lead the country when it comes to the death toll and infections related to the ongoing crisis. Since the pandemic began, there have been 61,206 cases and 5,721 deaths in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

The number of new daily cases has dropped over the past few days, with a total of 55 new infections reported Monday.

One additional death was reported Monday, but authorities say it occurred the previous week.

— with files from the Canadian Press