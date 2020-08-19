Belleville man charged in assault with a hammer

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Belleville man has been charged with assault after a man was attacked with a hammer.

On Tuesday evening just before 8 p.m., police say they were called to an east-end plaza for reports of an assault with a hammer. They located the victim, who needed medical attention.

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and they were given the name of the accused by the victim.

Police say they tracked the suspect to an east-end apartment building, where he was arrested and later held for a bail hearing.

The suspect was charged with assault with a weapon.

The victim was treated for his injuries. He was later released from the hospital.