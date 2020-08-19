Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Belleville man charged in assault with a hammer

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 10:56 am
Belleville police have charged a man with assault with a weapon.
Belleville police have charged a man with assault with a weapon. File

A 39-year-old Belleville man has been charged with assault after a man was attacked with a hammer.

On Tuesday evening just before 8 p.m., police say they were called to an east-end plaza for reports of an assault with a hammer. They located the victim, who needed medical attention.

Read more: Man suffers ‘serious, life-altering’ injury after paintball attack in Mississauga, police say

Police say the suspect and victim knew each other and they were given the name of the accused by the victim.

Trending Stories

Police say they tracked the suspect to an east-end apartment building, where he was arrested and later held for a bail hearing.

The suspect was charged with assault with a weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was treated for his injuries. He was later released from the hospital.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeBelleville CrimeBelleville mancharged with assaultEast-End Apartmentassault with a hammereast end plaza
Flyers
More weekly flyers