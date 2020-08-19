Roberta Battaglia, 10-year-old Canadian singer, says she doesn’t get nervous

Send this page to someone via email

Roberta Battaglia doesn’t get nervous.

The 10-year-old Canadian singer, who recently made it to the semi-finals of America’s Got Talent, spoke with the hosts of The Morning Show on Global News about her limited stage fright.

When asked if she got nervous performing in front of celebrity judges and a large audience, Battaglia didn’t budge.

READ MORE: Roberta Battaglia, 10-year-old Canadian singer, wows for 2nd time on ‘America’s Got Talent’

“I really never had those nerves … people think I had those nerves,” she said.

A few performances ago, Battaglia was seen tearing up in front of judges and instead of linking it nerves, the singer said it was nothing but “tears of joy.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto-born singer also spoke about getting advice from fellow Canadian and judge Howie Mandel.

READ MORE: Roberta Battaglia: 10-year-old Canadian dazzles on ‘America’s Got Talent’

“He’s also a very sweet judge and a Canadian like me,” she said.

“I’m lucky I met him.”

READ MORE: Alyssa Milano says she’s losing her hair following lengthy COVID-19 bout

She also spoke about getting feedback from substitute judge and singer Kelly Clarkson one week.

“It gives me a lot of strength for the next round … I am very excited.”

Earlier this summer, Battaglia wowed judges with a performance of the Oscar award-winning Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper duet Shallow — from 2018’s A Star is Born.

She was also the youngest contestant to receive the show’s golden buzzer, which is only allowed to be pressed once by each judge during the season.

This meant the Toronto singer was advanced into the quarterfinals from her earlier auditions.

Story continues below advertisement

This year’s America’s Got Talent winner will win US$1 million in prize money.

–With files from Adam Wallis, Chris Jancelewicz