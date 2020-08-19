Saskatoon police search for missing 4-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon police say they are going through the protocols to issue an Amber Alert for a missing four-year-old girl.

Police said Journey Kay was last seen Tuesday morning at her home on Devonshire Crescent.

She left with a woman who police said is not known to Kay’s family.

Kay is Indigenous, two feet seven inches, with shoulder-length black hair.

She was last known to be wearing a two-tone white and black dress with flowers on the front and pink sandals with grey soles.

The woman who may be with Journey Kay, reported missing in Saskatoon.

Police said the woman with whom Kay might be, is Indigenous, five feet six inches, with medium-length black hair and either a feather or wing tattoo on her right shoulder chest area.

She was last known to be wearing a camouflage tank-top, black shorts and black sandals.

Anyone with information on Kay or who can identify the woman is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.