Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon police search for missing 4-year-old girl

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 19, 2020 10:08 am
Saskatoon police say Journey Kay left her home with a woman not known to her family.
Saskatoon police say Journey Kay left her home with a woman not known to her family. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Saskatoon police say they are going through the protocols to issue an Amber Alert for a missing four-year-old girl.

Police said Journey Kay was last seen Tuesday morning at her home on Devonshire Crescent.

Read more: Search continues for missing boater on northern Saskatchewan lake

She left with a woman who police said is not known to Kay’s family.

Kay is Indigenous, two feet seven inches, with shoulder-length black hair.

She was last known to be wearing a two-tone white and black dress with flowers on the front and pink sandals with grey soles.

Trending Stories
The woman who may be with Journey Kay, reported missing in Saskatoon.
The woman who may be with Journey Kay, reported missing in Saskatoon. Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

Police said the woman with whom Kay might be, is Indigenous, five feet six inches, with medium-length black hair and either a feather or wing tattoo on her right shoulder chest area.

Story continues below advertisement

She was last known to be wearing a camouflage tank-top, black shorts and black sandals.

Read more: Family of Marshal Iwaasa want to have missing person’s case classified as ‘criminal’

Anyone with information on Kay or who can identify the woman is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatoon PoliceSaskatoon Police Servicemissing personMissing GirlSaskatoon Missing PersonSaskatoon Missing GirlJourney Kay
Flyers
More weekly flyers