Search continues for missing boater on northern Saskatchewan lake

A search continues on a northern Saskatchewan lake for a man who went missing after jumping into the water to rescue another person.

Montreal Lake RCMP said eight people were on a boat Saturday afternoon on Bittern Lake when a woman was swept overboard when a wave crashed over the boat.

A 23-year-old man jumped into the lake after her.

The woman resurfaced, but not the man, police said.

The boat then started to take on water and the remaining people on board had to swim to shore.

Police said patrols were started immediately to locate the man, including ongoing ground and boat searches by RCMP, the Prince Albert Grand Council, community members and family and friends of the missing man.

The Saskatchewan RCMP underwater recovery team arrived Sunday to take part in the search and both STARS Air Ambulance and CASARA (Civil Air Search and Rescue Association) have flown over the area.

Police said the Grandmother’s Bay Recovery Team is joining the search on Monday and will use its remote-operated vehicle to search the lake.

