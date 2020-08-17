Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Search continues for missing boater on northern Saskatchewan lake

By David Giles Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 4:25 pm
RCMP Underwater Recovery Team
A man who jumped into Bittern Lake in northern Saskatchewan to rescue a woman on Saturday afternoon is still missing. Devin Sauer / Global News

A search continues on a northern Saskatchewan lake for a man who went missing after jumping into the water to rescue another person.

Montreal Lake RCMP said eight people were on a boat Saturday afternoon on Bittern Lake when a woman was swept overboard when a wave crashed over the boat.

Read more: Body of 6-year-old boy who got swept away in Makwa Lake found

A 23-year-old man jumped into the lake after her.

The woman resurfaced, but not the man, police said.

The boat then started to take on water and the remaining people on board had to swim to shore.

Read more: 4 kids have died from drowning in Saskatchewan over past 6 weeks — Lifesaving Society

Story continues below advertisement

Police said patrols were started immediately to locate the man, including ongoing ground and boat searches by RCMP, the Prince Albert Grand Council, community members and family and friends of the missing man.

The Saskatchewan RCMP underwater recovery team arrived Sunday to take part in the search and both STARS Air Ambulance and CASARA (Civil Air Search and Rescue Association) have flown over the area.

Police said the Grandmother’s Bay Recovery Team is joining the search on Monday and will use its remote-operated vehicle to search the lake.

3 separate drownings in northern Sask., including two 6-year-old boys
3 separate drownings in northern Sask., including two 6-year-old boys
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPSask RCMPDrowningBoatMontreal Lake RCMPBittern LakeBittern Lake DrowningBittern Lake Saskatchewan
Flyers
More weekly flyers