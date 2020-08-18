Owner of car with U.S. plates in Vancouver wants everyone to know they are Canadian

Send this page to someone via email

It might be more unusual to see U.S. licence plates north of the border now but one car owner spotted in Vancouver Tuesday morning wanted to make something very clear.

They are a Canadian citizens and they have completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine.

The car, which was parked in the area of Oak Street and 10th Avenue, has California plates.

But posted on the side of the car was another sign reading, “I am Canadian and have completed my 14-day quarantine,” accompanied by a Maple Leaf sticker.

There has been a lot of attention recently on cars with U.S. plates with even B.C. Premier John Horgan suggesting Canadians with U.S. licence plates ride the bus, use a bike or change their plates to avoid constant harassment.

In late July, Horgan was asked about the issue of Americans being harassed for their U.S. plates and said the car owners should take measures.

“With respect to those that have off-shore plates and are feeling harassed, I would suggest perhaps public transit. I would suggest they get their plates changed. I would suggest they ride a bike. I can’t tell people how to respond when they see off-shore plates,” Horgan said.

The border between the U.S. and Canada has been closed since March for all but essential travellers due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19

Anyone coming to Canada from outside the country is legally required to quarantine for 14 days. -with files from Richard Zussman