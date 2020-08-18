1 new coronavirus case confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total now at 672

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one new case of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 672, including 37 deaths.

The new case involves a Barrie, Ont., man between the ages of 18 and 34. The source of his infection is close contact with another positive COVID-19 case.

Of the health unit’s total cases, 93 per cent — or 625 people — have recovered. Two people remain in hospital. Twenty-three per cent of cases are related to local institutional outbreaks.

There have been 17 coronavirus outbreaks in the Simcoe Muskoka region, with nine at long-term care facilities, three at workplaces, four at retirement homes and one at a group home.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 125 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 40,870, including 2,793 deaths.