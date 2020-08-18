11 temperature records broken in Alberta Monday amid heat warnings

Monday was another hot day in Alberta, with 11 communities setting new records for daily high temperatures.
New daily maximum temperature records were set in the following areas on Monday, according to Environment Canada:
Bow Island
New record: 35.1 C
Old record: 34.2 C set in 2001
Brooks
New record: 35.3 C
Old record: 34.4 C set in 2001
Claresholm
New record: 35.7 C
Old record: 34.3 C set in 2001
Drumheller
New record: 36.3 C
Old record: 35.0 C set in 1984
Esther
New record: 33.4 C
Old record: 32.3 C set in 2001
High River
New record: 34.2 C
Old record: 33.5 C set in 2001
Lac La Biche
New record: 29.6 C
Old record: 28.9 C set in 1949
Medicine Hat
New record: 37.0 C
Old record: 35.5 C set in 2001
Milk River
New record: 35.7 C
Old record: 33.4 C set in 2001
Onefour
New record: 37.3 C
Old record: 35.6 C set in 1934
Strathmore
New record: 32.8 C
Old record: 32.5 C set in 1984
Several new temperature records were also set across the province on Sunday, with nine communities breaking their previous records for daily highs.
Much of Alberta — including Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge — remained under heat warnings on Tuesday.
Edmonton is forecast to reach a high near 33 C on Tuesday, according to Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer. However, it’s not likely to be a record-breaking day as the record for Aug. 18 currently sits at 35.6 C — set in 1933.
“The upper ridge in the jet stream will stick around for at least another day,” Beyer said. “Our temperatures will be back near 26 C, still above the average of 22 C.”
Highs will be back in the low 20s this weekend in Edmonton, according to Beyer, with a chance of some rain.
The hottest temperature Edmonton has seen so far in 2020 was 31 C.
