11 temperature records broken in Alberta Monday amid heat warnings

Monday was another hot day in Alberta, with 11 communities setting new records for daily high temperatures.

New daily maximum temperature records were set in the following areas on Monday, according to Environment Canada:

11 new temperature records set Monday in Alberta. Medicine Hat topped out at 37.0! #abheat pic.twitter.com/cNBpIsrScr — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 18, 2020

Bow Island

New record: 35.1 C

Old record: 34.2 C set in 2001

Brooks

New record: 35.3 C

Old record: 34.4 C set in 2001

Claresholm

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 34.3 C set in 2001

Drumheller

New record: 36.3 C

Old record: 35.0 C set in 1984

Esther

New record: 33.4 C

Old record: 32.3 C set in 2001

High River

New record: 34.2 C

Old record: 33.5 C set in 2001

Lac La Biche

New record: 29.6 C

Old record: 28.9 C set in 1949

Medicine Hat

New record: 37.0 C

Old record: 35.5 C set in 2001

Milk River

New record: 35.7 C

Old record: 33.4 C set in 2001

Onefour

New record: 37.3 C

Old record: 35.6 C set in 1934

Strathmore

New record: 32.8 C

Old record: 32.5 C set in 1984

Here's more temperature records for Alberta set on Monday. Onefour area also a record breaker at 37.3°C beating the 35.6°C set in 1934. Strathmore also up to 32.8°C beats the 32.5°C from 1984 pic.twitter.com/P33retfkjk — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 18, 2020

Several new temperature records were also set across the province on Sunday, with nine communities breaking their previous records for daily highs.

Much of Alberta — including Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge — remained under heat warnings on Tuesday.

High for Edmonton will be in the low 30's this afternoon. Heat warning continues for much of central, NE, east central, S and SE Alberta. #abroads #abheat #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/j4k92pypyH — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) August 18, 2020

Edmonton is forecast to reach a high near 33 C on Tuesday, according to Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer. However, it’s not likely to be a record-breaking day as the record for Aug. 18 currently sits at 35.6 C — set in 1933.

“The upper ridge in the jet stream will stick around for at least another day,” Beyer said. “Our temperatures will be back near 26 C, still above the average of 22 C.”

1:30 How Calgarians are beating the heat How Calgarians are beating the heat

Highs will be back in the low 20s this weekend in Edmonton, according to Beyer, with a chance of some rain.

The hottest temperature Edmonton has seen so far in 2020 was 31 C.

