Alberta broke heat records on Aug. 16, according to Environment Canada

Environment Canada recorded nine recording-breaking temperatures in Alberta on Sunday, the highest being 34.8 C in the Milk River area.

The hot spots include:

Bow Valley Provincial Park

Hendrickson Creek

High River

Lethbridge

Milk River

Nordegg

Rocky Mountain House

Sundre

Waterton Park

You may have noticed today is 'warm'. We also broke a lot of records yesterday for heat. #AB #heat pic.twitter.com/U2rNe0kl7f — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) August 17, 2020

The weather agency issued heat warnings for parts of Alberta on Saturday that are set to stay until about mid-week.

“For much of the province, except the far south, there need to be two days or more in a row with highs at 29 C or warmer and lows at 14 C or warmer [for there to be a heat warning],” said Global News weather specialist Phil Darlington on Monday.

“The far south areas, like Pincher Creek, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat, require temperatures to be a bit hotter. Highs of 32 C or more and lows of 16 C or more for two days in a row or longer are required.”

With highs around 29° and lows around 14° (before the humidex) Edmonton, Calgary, and a lot of Alberta are under heat warnings. Take care and stay cool. #abwx #heat #yeg pic.twitter.com/veAsj2COfx — Phil Darlington (@PhilDWeather) August 17, 2020

Darlington said it is important to note that some locations have records dating back farther than others; some records have been kept since the 1900s while others started in the 1990s.

No records broken in Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge

Edmonton, Calgary and Lethbridge did not break records on Sunday or Monday.

Darlington said Edmonton hit 29.4 C on Sunday, adding that its record for that day was set in 1958 at 31.7 C.

“On Aug. 16, Calgary topped out at 31.1 C, which was… off from the record high of 33.3 C in 1962,” he explained.

“Lethbridge… hit 33.5 C, which was well below the 35.6 C [record], also of 1962.”

Monday temperatures

In addition to a hot Sunday, Darlington explained how the weather looked for major Alberta cities on Monday.

“Aug. 17 was Edmonton’s first true 30 C day with a high of 30.7 C; the humidex made it feel like 34 C,” Darlington said, noting that the city’s Aug. 17 record is 32.7 C set in 1984.

Though no daily temperature records were broken in Calgary, Environment Canada said it’s the first time since 2007 that Calgary has had three consecutive days reaching 30 C or warmer.

“While Calgary did come close to its record high for Aug. 17, the record set back in 2001 of 33.0 C still stands as the city fell short by 0.7 of a degree with 32.3 C,” Darlington said.

“Meanwhile, the record for Lethbridge, which was set in the same year as Calgary for [Aug.] 17, also stands. Today, the high reached 35.2 C — 0.6 C short of the 35.8 C record of 2001.”

Stay hydrated

Environment Canada offered reminders on how to beat the heat.

“Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day,” advised Environment Canada meteorologist Alysa Pederson. “A mid-afternoon soccer game in 33-degree heat probably isn’t the best idea.

“Take breaks from the heat in cool indoor places where possible and drink plenty of water.”

– With files from Global News’ Lauren Pullen

