Heat warnings issued for central, southern Alberta on Saturday

Environment Canada issued heat warnings in parts of Alberta on Saturday after 3:30 p.m.

Affected spots included as far north as Fort Saskatchewan and as far south as Cypress Hills Provincial Park.

Edmonton, Red Deer, Calgary and Lethbridge were under warnings, among other cities and towns.

Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of Alberta on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. Courtesy: Environment Canada

The warnings said temperatures would reach between 29 C and 32 C, depending on where you are in the province, starting Sunday and remaining until at least the mid-week. Overnight lows are predicted to be between 14 C and 16 C.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperatures might increase the risk of heat illnesses, Environment Canada said.

The weather agency said to reschedule outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day, take frequent breaks from the heat, drink water and not leave any person or pet in a closed vehicle.

To see what is in store for your region, check Environment Canada’s alerts.