Police investigate after suspect goes on ‘glass-breaking rampage’ in north Edmonton

Police are searching for a suspect after several vehicles and a business in north Edmonton had their windows smashed early Tuesday morning.

“It appears the suspect just was on a glass-breaking rampage,” Staff Sgt. Bill Clark said.

“Just walking down the street for whatever reason, smashing out these windows.” Tweet This

At around 5:20 a.m., police said a resident in the Calder neighbourhood called police to report a man walking in the area with what appeared to be a baseball bat. At least seven vehicles and one business had their windows smashed in the area of 119 and 120 streets from 127 to 129 avenues.

“We’re not confirmed on the weapon he had,” Clark noted. “He was smashing out windows on vehicles.”

Clark said police didn’t get a great description of the suspect, but believe he was in his late teens to early 20s, about five-foot-nine to six-feet tall and wearing a dark hoodie.

“They describe him as a taller, skinnier male with shorter hair,” Clark said, adding police are in the process of obtaining surveillance video from area businesses in hopes of releasing a picture.

Clark said it doesn’t appear as though anything was taken from the vehicles.

“These vandalism sprees happen every once in a while. Someone is on a rampage for whatever reason… we don’t know. As you know, if you’ve ever been a victim of this — and I have, personally — when your car gets broken into or you get damage done to it, it makes you mad and you’re upset.

“I know how these people feel and we want to catch this guy and charge him.”

Maya Eltawil owns It’s Yours — the business that was hit. The new and used furniture store has only been open for a few months. Several of the large panes of glass at the front of the building were smashed.

“Very devastated and it really hurt to see this happening in the community. We’re very thankful, still, that nothing was damaged inside the store — just the windows — but it still hurts,” she said.

Clark said the damage total is more than $5,000 and the suspect will likely face of charge of mischief over $5,000.

