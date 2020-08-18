5 more positive tests for coronavirus in Waterloo Region, active COVID-19 cases fall to 40

Send this page to someone via email

Another five people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the region, bringing the total number of positive tests in the area to 1,433, according to Waterloo Public Health.

Eight people were also cleared of COVID-19, bringing the total number of resolved cases to 1,274.

It has been over a month since the last COVID-19-related death was reported in the region as no new deaths were reported Wednesday. The death toll remains at 119.

Those numbers combine to leave the active number of cases at 40, including three people who are in hospital. This is a decrease of three from Monday.

Waterloo Public Health says there have been 1,770 tests over the past seven days, with 27 of those coming back positive.

That puts the rate of positive tests in the area at .015 per cent, which is well below many U.S. states but above where the area was a week ago.

Ontario reported 125 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 40,870.

It’s the largest single-day increase in cases since July 31, when 134 were reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott called Tuesday’s report “an uptick over recent days and largely the result of localized increases with 17 cases in Peel, 27 in Toronto and 28 in Windsor-Essex.”

—With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca

