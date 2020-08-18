Menu

Canada

Enderby man dies from injuries sustained in aggravated assault: RCMP

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted August 18, 2020 12:13 am
RCMP are investigating after an Enderby man died from injuries allegedly sustained in an aggravated assault.
RCMP are investigating after an Enderby man died from injuries allegedly sustained in an aggravated assault. Global News

RCMP Southeast District major crime unit is now investigating the homicide of an Enderby, B.C., man.

On Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Dana Andrew Prevost was rushed to hospital from a property on George Street in Enderby, according to police.

Read more: Woman pleads guilty in connection to Vernon homicide

RCMP said he was in critical condition after being severely assaulted.

Prevost died from his injuries just before midnight on Friday, according to police.

Read more: Shuswap man survives Monday night carwash stabbing: Salmon Arm RCMP

Police believe the homicide is an isolated incident.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they are releasing Prevost’s identity to help establish a timeline prior to his death.

Read more: Recovery effort underway for man presumed drowned in Okanagan Lake: West Kelowna RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The BC Coroners Service has launched an independent investigation into the man’s sudden death, according to RCMP.

