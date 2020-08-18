Enderby man dies from injuries sustained in aggravated assault: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP Southeast District major crime unit is now investigating the homicide of an Enderby, B.C., man.

On Tuesday morning, 24-year-old Dana Andrew Prevost was rushed to hospital from a property on George Street in Enderby, according to police.

RCMP said he was in critical condition after being severely assaulted.

Prevost died from his injuries just before midnight on Friday, according to police.

Police believe the homicide is an isolated incident.

RCMP said they are releasing Prevost’s identity to help establish a timeline prior to his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 1-877-987-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The BC Coroners Service has launched an independent investigation into the man’s sudden death, according to RCMP.

