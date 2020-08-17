Woman pleads guilty in connection to Vernon homicide

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon woman has pleaded guilty to being a party to manslaughter in connection to a death from three years ago.

Police found William Bartz, 50, dead in a unit at the Sundance Suites apartment building in downtown Vernon, in July 2017.

One of two accused in the case, Jacqueline Leavins, was scheduled to go to trial on Monday, on a charge of second-degree murder.

However, the Vernon woman instead entered a guilty plea to the lesser charge of being a party to manslaughter.

Leavin’s plea to the lesser charge appears to be part of a plea bargain, and was not contested by Crown counsel.

“This agreement came about after very lengthy discussions between a very senior Crown and myself,” said Leavin’s lawyer, Tony Lagemaat. “It was a very well-reasoned and well-thought-out agreement.”

Lagemaat explained that what the manslaughter plea means is that his client didn’t intend for Bartz to die.

A major difference between second-degree murder and manslaughter under Canadian law is that a second-degree murder conviction typically requires that the perpetrator intended to kill or seriously harm the victim.

Manslaughter does not require that the perpetrator acted with the same intent.

However, the plea to the lesser charge does not sit well with Bartz’s sister.

On Monday, Teresa Bartz said she was really disappointed by the case’s latest development.

“My brother deserved better justice than what he is receiving,” said Teresa Bartz. “He deserved more.”

Teresa said before his death, William lived with memory loss and a limp, a result of being hit by a vehicle as a young man.

She remembers her brother as a free spirit, with a unique laugh who loved the Okanagan and volunteered with various groups around Vernon.

“His death was very traumatic for me. I’m still suffering from it. I don’t know if I will ever get over it,” said said Teresa Bartz.

“It’s like a piece of my heart was ripped out and it can’t ever be replaced.” Tweet This

“My brother used to phone us every Sunday. I miss that. I miss his laugh.”

Leavins is scheduled to be back in court for a sentencing hearing on December 11.

Regardless of any agreement between Crown and defence, the ultimate decision regarding sentencing will be up to the judge.

A co-accused in the case is currently deemed unfit to stand trial.

The BC Prosecution Service declined to comment, stating the case is still before the courts.