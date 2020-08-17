B.C. school staff, middle and secondary students will be required to wear masks in high-traffic areas

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government announced Monday that school staff, middle school students and secondary students will be required to wear masks in high-traffic areas in September.

This includes buses and common areas, such as hallways, or anytime they are outside of their learning group where physical-distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cannot be maintained.

Exceptions will be made for students who cannot wear a mask for a medical reason, the province said.

Staff and students must still maintain physical distancing with people outside of their learning group at all times.

1:36 Vancouver teacher plans all day outdoor education for kids this fall Vancouver teacher plans all day outdoor education for kids this fall

Story continues below advertisement

The government said it’s purchasing up to 1.5 million masks to help meet this requirement — enough for every public school staff member and student to have two masks.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Additional funds will also be provided to ensure enhanced cleaning measures, handwashing stations, and transparent barriers are put in place on school grounds.

Districts are expected to communicate further details throughout the summer regarding schedules, learning groups, and plans to parents, students, and staff, as well as post them online by Aug. 26.

– More to come.