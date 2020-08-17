Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Education

B.C. school staff, middle and secondary students will be required to wear masks in high-traffic areas

By Amy Judd Global News
B.C. education minister on how the province will welcome kids back to class
B.C. Education Minister Rob Fleming explains how K-12 students can expect to return to classrooms on September 10. Fleming also discusses the latest on masks in schools, hybrid learning and guidelines to welcome kids back safely.

The B.C. government announced Monday that school staff, middle school students and secondary students will be required to wear masks in high-traffic areas in September.

This includes buses and common areas, such as hallways, or anytime they are outside of their learning group where physical-distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cannot be maintained.

Exceptions will be made for students who cannot wear a mask for a medical reason, the province said.

Staff and students must still maintain physical distancing with people outside of their learning group at all times.

Vancouver teacher plans all day outdoor education for kids this fall
Vancouver teacher plans all day outdoor education for kids this fall

Read more: Coronavirus: Details revealed for B.C’s return-to-school plan in September

Story continues below advertisement

The government said it’s purchasing up to 1.5 million masks to help meet this requirement — enough for every public school staff member and student to have two masks.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Additional funds will also be provided to ensure enhanced cleaning measures, handwashing stations, and transparent barriers are put in place on school grounds.

Districts are expected to communicate further details throughout the summer regarding schedules, learning groups, and plans to parents, students, and staff, as well as post them online by Aug. 26.

– More to come.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusMasksBC COVID-19mandatory masksMasks In Schoolsmandatory masks schoolsStudents must wear masks
Flyers
More weekly flyers