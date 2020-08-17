Vote by mail one option to cast ballot: Elections Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Voting by mail will be one of the options Saskatchewan voters will have in the 2020 provincial election.

Elections Saskatchewan said Monday voters can now start the process to vote by mail.

“During these uncertain times, we want to make sure the public knows about this additional option for voting, particularly to those who feel there is a health risk,” said Saskatchewan’s chief electoral officer, Michael Boda.

“We’ve hired additional staff to handle the anticipated increase of vote by mail applications. But deadlines are involved so voters should apply now!”

Saskatchewan has offered absentee voting — vote by mail — in previous elections.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Saskatchewan said roughly 1 per cent of ballots cast in 2016 — 4,420 absentee ballots out of 434,244 total votes — were by mail.

“Mail-in ballots aren’t new to provincial elections but have traditionally been used by students studying outside the province and snowbirds travelling to warmer locations,” Boda said.

Read more: 11 MLAs make final appearance in Saskatchewan legislature

Officials said there is a two-step process in order to vote by mail.

The first is to complete an application, which can be done online at Elections Saskatchewan.

Voters can also contact 1-877-958-8683 and ask for an application to be mailed to them.

The deadline to apply is Oct. 15.

Once applications are approved, Elections Saskatchewan said voting kits will be mailed to voters in late September.

It includes a ballot and a postage-paid envelop and voters can return their ballots as soon as they receive them.

All vote by mail ballots must be received by Elections Saskatchewan by noon on Nov. 5.

Saskatchewan is poised to hold a provincial election on Oct. 26.

Story continues below advertisement

0:52 Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan government grants chief electoral officer authority to enact safety measures for fall election Coronavirus outbreak: Saskatchewan government grants chief electoral officer authority to enact safety measures for fall election

Related News Scott Moe rejects call for legislative sitting before October election